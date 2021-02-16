North-east solicitors welcome low complaint statistics

North-east solicitors have welcomed new figures which show a low level of complaints were received last year.

Law Society of Scotland council members for Aberdeen, Banff, Peterhead and Stonehaven have welcomed complaint statistics which show only a small number of formal complaints have been over the past five years against solicitors.

From 2016 to 2020, there were 720 formal complaints made to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission, but only 56% were accepted for investigation.

Last year, there were 127 complaints received, but only 55 accepted – 43% of those made. Of those, eight were discontinued or withdrawn, and 14 were rejected. A further 23 were resolved and another 27 are either in process or progress is unrecorded.

In 2019, there were 125 complaints made, 178 in 2018, 161 in 2017 and 129 in 2016.

Over the past five years, 405 complaints have been accepted, and 108 have been rejected.

Council members Debbie Wilson and Michael Kusznir said: “These statistics confirm the good work that solicitors are continuing to do across north-east communities.

In the north-east, there are around 900 solicitors.

“Across Grampian, we represent over 900 members with these statistics emphasising that quality service is at the forefront of the profession.

“With thousands of transactions carried out each year formal complaints thankfully continue to be in the minority.

“We will continue to work with the Law Society of Scotland to ensure the highest quality of service is provided across Aberdeen, Banff, Peterhead and Stonehaven.”