North-east soldiers to walk 110-miles in just 24 hours in bid to raise cash for NHS

Three serving British soldiers are to take on a 110-mile trek to raise funds for the NHS.

Staff sergeant Robert Ledingham, sergeant Byron Nichols and lieutenant Robert Power aim to carry out a 110-mile journey on the Buchan Way in just 24 hours this summer.

The soldiers, who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kenya and Germany, will take on the challenge on foot on July 9.

Robert Ledingham, from Peterhead, initially planned on undertaking the trek alone.

However, he decided it would be a great opportunity for the trio – who are the troop management of 24 soldiers – to form a close bond.

Robert, 38, said: “Initially, it was my idea to do the challenge.

“But Byron, Robert and I came to the conclusion that it would be best done by the three of us.

“At the minute, we’re still in the preparation phase to be able to complete the challenge successfully.

“We hope to raise as much money as possible for the NHS. The service and staff do such a fantastic job every day and deserve as much help as they can get.”

The 40-mile Formartine and Buchan Way runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and features a 13-mile section from Maud to Peterhead.

The soldiers will walk the route until reaching their overall target within the 24-hour time slot.

They have already raised thousands for their chosen charity, with over a month remaining until the day of the challenge.

Robert added: “So far the public’s response has been immense and unbelievably generous.

“We launched our donation page on Thursday, May 21 at 8pm with a target of £2,000 and by 6pm the following day it was surpassed.

“This included donations from the Royal Engineers and 39 Engineer Regiment, as well as friends and family members.

“The three of us have now increased this target by more than double to £5,000 and hope to achieve that by the day of the event itself.

“Hopefully a few businesses get in touch and decide to sponsor us, or potentially help with organising the event and possibly equipment.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/110miles-in24hrs to donate.

