North-east soldiers raise more than £5,000 for NHS after completing 24-hour fitness challenge

Three serving soldiers have raised more than £5,000 for the NHS after completing a 110-mile walking challenge.

Staff sergeant Robert Ledingham, sergeant Byron Nichols and lieutenant Robert Power trekked the distance on the Formartine and Buchan Way in just 24 hours.

The trio, who have served in locations around the world including Iraq, Afghanistan, Kenya and Germany and are responsible for a troop of 24 soldiers, decided the challenge would be a great opportunity for them to form a close bond.

Sgt Ledingham, from Peterhead, completed the 110 miles as planned, back and forth along the route until they hit their target.

However, he was left walking with a broken foot from the 31-mile mark, battling through the pain barrier to complete the challenge.

He said: “I completed the whole 110 miles in less than 24 hours, while both Rob and Byron managed around 80 miles each.

“At 31 miles, I actually broke a bone in my foot and had to carry out the rest of the challenge in quite some pain!

“It was a really hard challenge and we’re all glad it’s over, but we’re so pleased to have raised above our initial target of £5,000.”

The 40-mile Formartine and Buchan Way runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and features a 13-mile section from Maud to Peterhead.

The soldiers – who raised £5,130 in total – had a lot of support from their community and local businesses including Peterhead DJs Peter Paterson, David Henderson and Scott Wallis.

They were also given backing by their support team from 39 Engineer Regiment, which is based at Kinloss Barracks in Moray.

Sgt Ledingham added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to all the people who kindly donated and helped us along the way.”