North-east soldier to take on gruelling challenge for charity

A former soldier is set to take on a gruelling physical challenge to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Martin Longmuir, from Ellon, has already raised thousands for charity over the years by taking part in triathlons.

And now the 39-year-old is planning to run hundreds of kilometres in aid of Friends of Anchor.

He will begin his trek on August 6 by climbing the two summits of An Teallach in the Highlands before traversing the Glen Shiel Ridge and the Cairngorms before finishing atop Bennachie.

In total, the 400-kilometre run is expected to take him 10 days to complete.

Martin said: “I’m turning 40 this year and I wanted to do something to push myself while raising funds at the same time. I’ve done some crazy challenges in the past, but this one is probably the wildest yet.

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen many people in my life fight cancer, including my own mum. When I was 17, a classmate lost their battle to leukaemia, and since then I’ve been fundraising for Friends of Anchor.

“Having completed most of your standard bucket list goals, I decided to go bigger than I’ve ever done before, pushing myself both physically and mentally.”

Martin, who has already raised more than a quarter of his £1,000 target, is being helped along the way by his personal trainer cousin Ami Murdoch.

He has been following a strict regime to ensure he is in peak condition.

He said: “I served in 19 Regiment Royal Artillery as a Forward Observer for five-and-a-half years, so I know what it’s like to physically push myself, but this challenge is further than I’ll have pushed my body yet. Some days are easier than others.

“Recently, I opened up on social media about the days where it hurts, but I know I need to push through them because it’s only going to get harder. Having a platform to talk about the good days and the bad days is good for the mind.

“My training can look slightly different day to day, depending on anything from the weather to my mood.

“I’ve got to continue working on my endurance, as that’s what will get me through, so most mornings you’ll find me up at the crack of dawn running 20km over Bennachie, or in the gym doing weighted runs on the treadmill.”

To donate to Martin’s fundraiser, visit here.