North-east soldier launches sportswear business while deployed overseas

A north-east soldier has launched his own sportswear company while serving overseas in Afghanistan.

Liam Forrest, from the Hilton area of Aberdeen, decided to start-up his business Abervail due to his interests in sports and fitness.

The 24-year-old started serving in the army in 2015 when he began his training, before joining the Battalion 4 Scots in the Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2015.

He said: “Just as we went into the first lockdown and before I was deployed to Afghanistan, I was looking for comfortable but not too expensive lounge and sportswear.

“That’s when I decided to look into launching my own company.

“I have always been interested in sport and, especially being in the military, we have to be fit to do our job.

© Supplied by Asefua Inspired

“I thought It would be a good idea to start my own company and create my own brand, which is a local brand for the north-east.”

Abervail offers a variety of gym wear including T-shirts, joggers and hoodies for men and women.

The website was launched in September by Liam – whose official title in the army is lance corporal Forrest – who was serving in Afghanistan at the time. And he is proud of how much he has grown the company as a one-man-and in such little time.

Liam added: “Abervail offers customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of the products.

“That is from the design of the products, all the way to the shipping and delivery of the orders.

© Supplied by Asefua Inspired

“If there was one thing that I personally could promise to all of my customers, it would be that Abervail focuses on the quality of the items that are sent out.

“We will never send out a product if we believe that the quality is not to what we would expect as a customer – quality, not quantity.

“Our product portfolio includes unisex hoodies, joggers, leggings, shorts, T-shirts, polo shirts and crop tops. I can assure you that they not only look good, but they’re also comfortable to wear and are made from high-quality materials.”

Despite spending considerably long periods away from home, Liam continues to focus on bettering the brand when he can.

“The business has been doing really well,” he added.

© Supplied by Asefua Inspired

“All of the feedback and reviews we have had to date from all of our customers have been completely positive and there have been no complaints with anything.

“Giving the company has only just started, I don’t think I’d consider focusing on it full-time with how things are at the minute. However, if things were to take off, I definitely would.

“My main hopes for the future is that the business gets busier and busier over time and that we have a bigger variety of products to offer.”

Visit abervail.co.uk to find out more about the business.