North-east social worker warned after drink driving

A social worker caught driving over the limit in the north-east has been warned about his future conduct.

Jim Boyd was driving near Inverurie when officers pulled him over and discovered he was three times over the limit.

He was sentenced in court – and has now been taken to task by a watchdog which said his behaviour “would not be expected of a registered worker”.

But Boyd has been spared more severe punishment after a panel heard he had shown remorse and his risk of doing it again was low.

“It was only fortunate that no harm was caused but there was a real risk of harm from such behaviour,” said a new Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report, addressing Boyd.

According to the report, Boyd committed the drink-driving offence on February 9 2018.

He drove on the B9001 between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum after drinking alcohol.

Officers gave him a roadside breath test near Millburn Road, Oldmeldrum, which proved positive, and he was taken to a police station for a further test.

That showed he had 78 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Boyd was charged with drink driving and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on April 13 2018.

He admitted drink driving and was banned from the road for a year.

Boyd voluntarily referred the matter to the SSSC, which examines such cases as a matter of routine as he breached three parts of its code of conduct.

A panel held a one-day hearing at its base in Dundee on November 9 and concluded Boyd should have a formal 12-month warning placed on his record.

That warning came into effect last Friday.

Addressing Boyd, the report said: “The allegation is that your fitness to practise is impaired due to your conviction.

“The behaviour was a criminal offence. You drove a vehicle when under the influence of alcohol which amounted to a disregard for the law.

“It was submitted that you were three-and-a-half times over the legal limit and you should have known you were not fit to drive, but chose to drive around five miles.

“You placed yourself and other road users at risk of harm and risk of damage to property.”

In Boyd’s favour, the report said: “You have expressed regret and acknowledged that your behaviour would bring the reputation of the profession into question.

“You have advised that you attended a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

“It was submitted that the risk of repetition is at the lower end.

“You have no previous history regarding fitness to practise.

“You have co-operated with the SSSC throughout the investigation and it was a self-referral. There was no evidence of concealment of the behaviour.”

The panel concluded Boyd’s risk to the public was low as he had shown remorse and had attended a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

The report said: “The panel considered that a warning would be appropriate as it does not restrict your ability to practise but it is recorded on the register.”

The Evening Express was unable to contact Boyd for comment.