North-east social worker ordered to write essay after series of failings

A social worker has been ordered to write a “reflective account” of her behaviour following a series of failings.

Hope Onwusiri was working for Aberdeenshire Council when she failed to make contact with a child for six months despite being the allocated worker for the youngster.

She did not complete parenting and risk assessments and wrote a child review report with nine inaccuracies.

Onwusiri also submitted a child protection report for approval by her bosses that was not of an acceptable standard.

They were among five different incidents that took place between March 2013 and April 2014.

The allegations were made by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) and have now been proved by the watchdog.

A report said that by not keeping in touch with children she was allocated to look after she put them “at risk of harm”.

It said: “By failing to maintain regular contact with children for whom you were the allocated worker, you failed to meet required standards of practice.

“You would not have been aware of what was happening in the children’s lives and could not have carried out a proper assessment of their needs.

“This could have placed the children at risk of harm.”

SSSC said there was a “high” risk of Onwusiri repeating the behaviour and it also said there were “problems” with her ability in relation to writing reports.

Onwusiri must also write another essay for the SSSC within six months of securing a social work job detailing her training and learning.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We note the decision which relates to a former employee.”