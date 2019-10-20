North-east social enterprise groups invited to investment advice workshop

North-east social enterprises are being invited to attend a free workshop aimed to provide information and advice on investment.

Hosted by Social Investment Scotland (SIS), lenders to the third sector, it aims to assist charities and professional services advisers to understand the role of investment in helping them grow and become more sustainable.

The free workshop is being delivered in partnership with Community Shares Scotland.

Lindsay Wake, head of impact at SIS, said: “This workshop will take place across six locations in Scotland, providing people from all over the country with the opportunity to learn about social investment and its many benefits.

“As well as learning about some useful financial tips, those in attendance will also learn what social investment can offer and how it can be accessed. Whether charities, social enterprises, community enterprises, advisors or individuals, we encourage anyone with a social enterprise vision to come along.”

It will visit Aberdeen on November 7, and will take place at the Aberdeen Arts Centre from 10am until 1.30pm.

Spaces are limited, and registration can be carried out online by visiting https://bit.ly/2VpRMDy