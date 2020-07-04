North-east soap and skincare business to donate luxury items to care home

A north-east soap and skincare business is donating a selection of luxury items to residents and staff at a local care home.

Mother-daughter duo Diane and Molly Heath – the creative minds behind the brand Essentially You – will be distributing their range of soaps at Ythanvale care home in Ellon on Tuesday.

The pair, who operate in Auchnagatt near Ellon, launched their business during the lockdown period. And despite the challenges caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, both Diane and Molly have received a great deal of support from their local community.

Diane said: “The pair of us have been delivering lots of treat boxes locally on behalf of customers, who have wanted to cheer up friends and family during the lockdown period.

“We love making local connections, so we’ve also decided to surprise the residents and staff at Ythanvale care home with a delivery of handmade soap for each and every one of them (80 in total).”

Molly added: “We have a personally connection to Ythanvale care home.

“The team do an amazing job at looking after all of their residents and really deserve the treat. We also think the residents would love a pick-me-up during this difficult time.”

The business’ soaps are made in small batches using Aberdeenshire spring water, in the traditional cold press method. Its product portfolio also includes bath salts, solid lotion and shampoo bars, body and lip balms, and body scrubs.

Essentially You was also well received on the marketplace of the North East Food Hub, which delivered their goods all over Aberdeenshire on a weekly basis.

And now, both Diane and Molly are backing the new North-East Now campaign, describing it as “a brilliant tool for people to discover all the amazing businesses in the north-east.”

North-East Now aims to inform people about local firms operating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, pulling together a range of information, directories and blogs to create a one-stop online resource on a new hub.

Driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire.

It will also share inspirational and positive stories, just like Diane and Molly’s, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We decided to reach out to North-East Now because as a newly launched business, it’s exciting for us to be able to reach customers in the whole of the north-east and not just in our local community,” Molly added.

“The campaign will definitely help a great deal of local businesses. Not only are positive stories regarding these businesses being shared across a number of platforms, but reopenings, deliveries and general information is also being promoted, too, which keeps the public more engaged.”

Diane and Molly are now looking ahead to think up more ways to aid their local community, as well as build their brand further.

To find out more information, visit Essentially You on Facebook or email essentiallyyousoap@btinternet.com

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.