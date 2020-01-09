North-east skipper died after head-first fall on boat

The skipper of a north-east boat died after falling head-first through a hatch in a wheelhouse, according to an official report.

Andrew Hay died onboard the Fraserburgh-registered Artemis while it was docked at Kilkeel Harbour in Northern Ireland on April 29 2019.

The vessel had docked at the harbour for repairs to a diesel generator that had failed while at sea.

According to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch report into the incident the 56-year-old suffered a fatal head injury after he “fell through the internal wheelhouse hatch on to the deck below”.

The report states the skipper “was significantly under the influence of alcohol” at the time of the incident, adding that along with a deckhand, Andrew had spent three hours onshore drinking and was four-times the legal limit for professional seafarers.

Additionally, modifications made to the wheelhouse hatch had “increased the likelihood of someone falling through the opening”.

The report added: “The vessel’s owners have been recommended to review the design of the means of access between the wheelhouse and the mess deck; update their drug and alcohol policy; and, ensure that all crew are issued with fishermen’s work agreements.”