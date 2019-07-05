North-east skipper all at sea with celebrity crew on new Trawlermen series

A north-east skipper has spoken of the “surreal” experience of having celebrities on board his fishing vessel during filming for a new reality TV show.

Macduff fisherman Alan Watt had Boyzone star Shane Lynch, celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson and former England rugby player Ben Cohen onboard the Banff-registered Genesis for a 10-day trip.

Channel 5 aired the first two episodes of their exploits in Trawlermen: Celebs At Sea this week.

The show focused on the celebrities as they adjusted to life at sea and experienced the gruelling workload of deep sea fishermen.

Before being allowed to join Alan on board, the celebrities had to go through rigorous health and safety training.

Looking back on the experience, Alan said each of the celebrities brought their own strengths to working on the vessel.

The 57-year-old, who owns Genesis with his brother David, said: “Antony got hands on with the cooking right away.

“I was worried about him because he was 68 and I did wonder how useless he might be.

“However, on the very first morning, when people were sleeping, I went down to the kitchen and Antony was already cleaning.

“I knew right away that he was a good worker.

“All three had their own qualities.

“Shane was so enthusiastic and was a genuinely nice guy. He was so polite and was calling me sir or skipper. He was so enthusiastic about all aspects of the job.

“Ben was such a great worker. When he was down in the fish room, he was a beast and was made for it.”

Alan, who has been a skipper for more than 30 years, said he really enjoyed the show.

He said: “There were cameramen also on board and I have a lot of respect for them because when everyone had gone to bed, they were still up going through footage and getting everything ready for the next day.

“There were a few times when I was looking around and thought it was so surreal to have Shane from Boyzone having his supper made by Antony Worrall Thompson with Ben, a rugby World Cup winner, on the other side. Most of the time all three were just one of the crew – they were just like ordinary guys off the street.”