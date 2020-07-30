North-east ski centres set to reopen this weekend

Two ski centres in Aberdeenshire are set to reopen this weekend.

The Alford Ski Centre and the Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre will reopen for pre-booked sessions on Saturday, with bookings available from today.

Both centres, operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA), will have a range of measures to keep staff and customers safe.

At Alford the dry ski slopes will be open, along with family-friendly tubing.

Up to three family bubbles, of four people each, will be allowed on the ski slope at anyone time, with a £20 flat rate per group, dropping to £10 without equipment hire.

Only competent skiers will be permitted, with beginners’ sessions not yet available.

The Huntly centre is also offering tubing sessions, along with cross country skiing and other outdoor activities. Lessons and instructor-led sessions may also be available, with LLA advising people to contact the centre direct.

Bookings for both centres opened at 9am this morning, with customers required to provide contact details for contact tracing.

All hire equipment will be cleaned and quarantined for 72 hours after each use, with customers required to bring their own helmets.

A colour code system will be used to make sure tubes and tows are used by separate groups.

The centre’s will not have indoor changing, refreshment or toilet facilities, however, public facilities are available in both Alford and Huntly.