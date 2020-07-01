North-east site managers recognised for contributions

Five site managers for CALA Homes have received a prestigious industry award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Fred Anderson, Ross Black, Marcus Paterson, Rob Swanson and Alan Whitelaw have all been recognised in the 2020 Pride in the Job Quality Awards for their contributions to creating homes of exceptional quality.

The Pride in the Job Awards, now in their 40th year, are one of the highest industry accolades a site manager can receive.

A total of 11,000 site managers across the UK were assessed this year, with only 450 winners selected.

The five site managers from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will now go through to the next stage of the competition, the Seal of Excellence, which will be announced later this year.

As well as undergoing spot checks of the day-to-day running of their site, each site manager is assessed across 37 different areas of site management, including technical knowledge, quality and consistency.

The accreditation will be Fred Anderson’s twelfth NHBC award and his third consecutively for CALA Homes’ Mains of Grandhome development, while Ross Black and Rob Swanson both pick up their second award for Craibstone Estate and Milltimber Manor respectively.