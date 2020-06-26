North-east site managers given prestigious award

Two north-east construction site managers have received awards for their work.

Senior site managers Graham Mann, also known as Gus, from Stewart Milne’s Abbotswell Road development in Aberdeen, and Darren Ferguson from the Dunnottar Park development in Stonehaven were two of 450 winners of the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award from across the UK.

It is presented annually to managers who demonstrate excellent standards on site as well as high-quality construction.

The pair were chosen from an initial pool of 11,000 managers.

Neil Thomson, regional director of Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We extend our huge congratulations to both Darren and Gus and their teams on receiving these awards, which is a reflection of the commitment, drive, determination and leadership which they consistently display in managing and improving quality within their developments and our wider division in north Scotland.”

They will both now progress to the next stage of the competition.