North-east sisters brave elements for cancer cash cycle

Two sisters have braved the elements in an effort to raise funds for cancer research.

Bel Deering, 46, and Lisa Chilton, 48, from Ellon, took on the North East 250 cycle ride from May 23 to May 26 to raise cash for Aberdeen University’s cancer research programme.

Lisa, a fundraising manager for Aberdeen University, was inspired by the work of the project and was keen to help out.

The siblings travelled along the scenic route, taking in the sights of the Cairngorms, Speyside and Royal Deeside.

They set out to raise £300 and smashed their target, bringing in £1,507 of donations.

Lisa said: “In my job at the University of Aberdeen Development Trust, I’m fortunate to meet many people who support the university’s medical research.

“I’ve been really inspired by all they do, and I wanted to give something myself.”

The journey was challenging, with windy and wet weather conditions, but the sisters persevered to get to the end.

Lisa added: “At one point we got blown over by the wind into a ditch but we were fine.

“It was great to see the sights, it’s different from driving past them.

“It was also a nice way to catch up with my sister since she lives in Somerset now.”

To contribute to Lisa’s cause visit bit.ly/2HAi94H