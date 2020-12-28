Annie Lennox to star in TV documentary God Save the Quine

A north-east music legend is to be part of an upcoming documentary.

An exclusive interview with singer Annie Lennox will form part of new show God Save the Quine.

Airing on BBC ALBA on January 1 at 9pm, it will also be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

In the show, presenter Fiona MacKenzie speaks to a range of female Scottish music stars, about what it is like to be a woman in a male-dominated industry.

There are also interviews with Barbara Dickson, Sharleen Spiteri, Eddi Reader, Clare Grogan, Lorraine McIntosh, KT Tunstall, Emma Pollock, Amy Macdonald, Lauren Mayberry, Be Charlotte and emerging talent Kitti.

In the programme, Annie Lennox will discuss her life on the road and reflects on the challenges behind her career.

Presenter Fiona Mackenzie, said: “Scotland has a wealth of formidable female singers, songwriters and musicians who have made a huge impact on the music industry both at home and around the globe.

“This heart-warming documentary, featuring a host of Scotland’s finest, celebrates the female global superstars, national treasures, local heroes and newly emerging talents of the country’s music scene.

“It charts the stories of these female trailblazers as they overcame adversity to achieve huge success.”