North-east singer Kathryn Joseph on Scottish Album of the Year longlist

A north-east singer-songwriter is among the acts named in the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award longlist.

Kathryn Joseph will be vying to claim the title for a second time after her debut album Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled won in 2015.

The Dunecht-raised singer’s second album From When I Wake The Want Is will be up against works by Chvrches and Edwyn Collins this year.

She said: “I am so proud to be on The SAY Longlist and so proud to be part of this small beautiful country that makes so much great and beautiful noise. Thank you and thank you.”

Twenty albums by artists in Scotland are in the running for the £20,000 prize.

Fans have the chance to vote for the shortlist from August 12 before the final in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on Friday September 6.

Robert Kilpatrick, Scottish Music Industry Association general manager, said: “Each year, the announcement of the SAY Award long list allows us to take a step back and feel proud of our cultural identity as a nation.”

The full SAY longlist:

1. Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert – Here Lies The Body

2. Aidan O’Rourke – 365: Vol. 1

3. Andrew Wasylyk – The Paralian

4. Auntie Flo – Radio Highlife

5. Brìghde Chaimbeul – The Reeling

6. C Duncan – Health

7. Carla J. Easton – Impossible Stuff

8. CHVRCHES – Love Is Dead

9. Edwyn Collins – Badbea

10. Fatherson – Sum Of All Your Parts

11. Fergus McCreadie Trio – Turas

12. Free Love – Luxury Hits

13. Graham Costello’s Strata– Obelisk

14. Karine Polwart with Steven Polwart and Inge Thomson– Laws of Motion

15. Kathryn Joseph – From When I Wake The Want Is

16. Kinnaris Quintet – Free One

17. Mastersystem – Dance Music

18. Niteworks – Air Fàir an Là

19. Sean Shibe – softLOUD

20. The Twilight Sad – It Won/t Be Like This All The Time