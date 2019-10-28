North-east singer Emeli Sande to perform on Strictly Come Dancing

Emeli Sande has been announced as the live performer for next weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer-songwriter, who grew up in Alford, will feature on the Sunday night results show accompanied by some of the show’s professional dancers.

It comes just weeks after Sande released her third album, Real Life, described by critics as “her best work yet” and features tracks including You Are Not Alone, Shine and Sparrow.

This year’s appearance will be her third on the show, performing previously in 2016 and 2017.

Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Adam Lambert are among the live acts who have already featured in this series.

Next weekend will see the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the series after former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley and professional dancer Johannes Radebe lost out in this week’s dance off.

The pair were narrowly voted off the show by the judges, with chief judge Shirley Ballas casting the deciding vote saving Mike Bushell and partner Katya Jones.

Earlier this year Emeli Sande was back in Aberdeen as part of her BBC Scotland Street Symphony series to find the country’s best busker, picking city musician Finn Henderson Palmer chosen to perform with her at Glasgow City Halls.