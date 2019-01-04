North-east sign language plan up for discussion

Plans to give north-east residents better access to sign language are to be discussed at a meeting next week.

Aberdeenshire Council has been drawing up its British sign language implementation plan, which will be in place up to 2024.

Adopting the plan would give Aberdeenshire residents better access to sign language training and ensure sign language is used on the local authority’s website wherever suitable.

It would offer support to children who use sign language at school and support parents of hearing-impaired children who wish to enrol on signing classes if they cannot afford them.

A report about the implementation plan will be presented to the council’s business services committee at its next meeting at Woodhill House, Aberdeen, at 10am on Thursday. The committee will be asked to approve the plan.

The report said: “The plan has been considered by the Integration Joint Board and by all area and policy committees. For the majority of actions, there are no cost implications, as they will be delivered with existing budgets and resources.”

However, the report said there could be some extra costs, such as paying for parents’ sign language classes which would cost up to £200 per course.

An alternative considered is to provide people with a DVD so they can learn at home.

