News / Local

North-east siblings prepare for family outing at several thousand feet to support charity

By David Mackay
04/09/2021, 1:17 pm
Siblings John Geddes and Paula McBryde want to support charity Outfit Moray.
A north-east brother and sister are preparing for a family outing with a difference from several thousand feet.

John Geddes and Paula McBryde will brave a tandem parachute jump later this month to support outdoors charity Outfit Moray.

Mr Geddes, from Lossiemouth, is the cause’s part-time bookkeeper and has seen first-hand the difference its work makes to youngsters and families.

Outfit Moray uses outdoor pursuits including cycling, climbing and kayaking to help young people overcome difficulties and reach their potential.

Outfit Moray chief executive Tony Brown. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Mr Geddes said: “It isn’t your average brother sister outing, and it’s going to be a fantastic sibling bonding experience.

“I must be off my head but I am really looking forward to it because I know just how important support like this is.”

After her brother signed up for the challenge, Mrs McBryde, who lives in Lockerbie, immediately wanted to support his chosen cause.

Outfit Moray chief executive Tony Brown said: “We are always hugely grateful when people support our work delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activities for vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in Moray.

“John’s parachute jump is a definitely first for us. We are all really looking forward to hearing how he and Paula get on but, more importantly, we are hoping he makes it back to the office in one piece.”

Mr Geddes and Mrs McBryde will be doing their tandem parachute jump in St Andrews on September 12. Donations can be made online here.