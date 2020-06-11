North-east show organisers asking people to submit photographs

Organisers of a north-east agricultural show are asking for people to send in their photographs from previous events.

The Fettercairn Show was due to be held on July 4 but has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the event said they decided not to go ahead with “great regret” although the spring barley and wheat competition is going ahead with social distancing in place.

Now they want entrants from years gone to by to submit their photos from the event’s past.

Organisers said: “With show day unfortunately cancelled we are reaching out to all our visitors, exhibitors and volunteers of the show to send us any photos this way.

“Join in folks, let’s get a timeline on the go

“Do you have the oldest photo? What was your favourite part of the show? Then and now?”