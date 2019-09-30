North-east shops breach tobacco licences

New figures reveal there were five occasions in the last year where shops selling cigarettes or vape products failed to abide by rules.

Legislation prohibits the sale of cigarettes and nicotine vaping products to those under the age of 18, and purchasing of cigarettes on behalf of under-18s.

A report to be presented to members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee on Thursday reveals there were 82 inspections in the 12-month period to April 2019 of registered retailers of tobacco and vape products.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It says: “In the same period, with the assistance of 16-year-old volunteers, staff conducted 25 test purchase exercises, resulting in five failures.

“Non-compliant premises were issued with warnings or fixed penalty notices, depending upon previous history of non-compliance.”