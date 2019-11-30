North-east shopping centre toilets​ could be closed after repeat vandal attacks

Public toilets in a north-east community could be closed after being repeatedly targeted by vandals.

Aberdeenshire councillors have been asked to approve the closure of the facilities at Westhill Shopping Mall when the Garioch Area Committee meets next week.

The toilets have been targeted to such an extent that the male and female facilities are no longer usable.

Antisocial behaviour at the site has also been cited by local authority officials as a possible reason for the council’s struggle to recruit cleaning staff.

Concerns have been raised about the cost of repeatedly repairing damage to the site.

A report to the committee states: “This public convenience has been the target for repeated and extensive antisocial and criminal behaviour and the male and female toilets are currently out of use because of criminal damage.

“Recruitment of staff by the service is difficult in the Westhill area and the antisocial and criminal activity in and around the area adds to the difficulty.

“The site is infrequently used largely because of the location, accessibility and the availability of a range of other toilet provision in a nearby commercial outlet.

“The antisocial and criminal behaviour does deter patrons from using the facility.

“The repeated antisocial and criminal behaviour experienced has created particular difficulties in recruitment and retention.

“The service has not had a permanent cleaner in place for some time and have used a peripatetic cleaner to attend the site three times per week.”

Some discussions on the proposed closure have already been held with Westhill and District councillors earlier this year.

The closure, if it goes ahead, would also see the council’s lease of the site from Westhill Shopping Mall ended.

The report goes on to state that there is a significant number of other facilities in the vicinity which would mitigate the impact of the closure.

Any closure of the facilities would be subject to approval of the council’s business services committee.

The issue will be decided when the area committee meets on Tuesday.