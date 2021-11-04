North-east shoppers threatening to boycott John Lewis following release of Christmas advert

John Lewis launched their annual Christmas advert signaling the start of the festive season – but this year north-east shoppers are threatening to boycott the yule-time favourite.

The advert has been released around a fortnight earlier than usual in an attempt to tap in to customer enthusiasm for a traditional Christmas season.

Earlier this year the flagship Aberdeen store closed, despite over 25,000 people signing an online petition to keep it open.

However, residents in the north-east have spoken out claiming they will not be ordering from John Lewis online following the closure.

‘They walked away from Aberdeen’

One reader said: “John Lewis? Think I remember them, didn’t they used to have a shop in town?”

While another replied: “Not interested. Won’t use or entertain them again, now they’ve deserted Aberdeen and the north-east.”

One person agreed and wrote: “Not interested, they walked away from Aberdeen.”

Someone joked that John Lewis were using the money saved by shutting the Aberdeen store to buy a spaceship.

Meanwhile, others simply commented that they are “not impressed” by the advert.

Titled Unexpected Guest, the two-minute ad stars space traveller Skye crash-landing at the height of festivities in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan. He then introduces her to the traditions of eating mince pies, decorating the tree and, to her slight confusion, wearing novelty jumpers.

Store would bring festive cheer to the Granite City

John Lewis has always been known for bringing festive cheer to the nation, from its yearly Christmas advert to stunning and bright displays in-store.

Last year, the store brightened up the Granite City early with a festive display of several Christmas trees adorned with sparkly and merry decorations.

The store put in three days of work creating the Christmas shop to bring cheer to the city following the tough year everyone had just experienced.

Because of the lockdown imposed and the store not reopening after the restrictions were lifted, customers who had Christmas returns to make had to do so either by post or in-store at one of the central belt stores.

This left residents of the north-east feeling frustrated and “cut-off” from the central belt.

The building which would normally be bustling with shoppers eager to buy good quality items for their loved ones is now Aberdeen’s mass vaccination centre.