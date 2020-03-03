North-east shoppers evacuated in gas leak scare

A north-east supermarket was evacuated amid fears of a gas leak.

Firefighters with specialist equipment to deal with hazardous materials were sent to the scene in Banchory along with four fire engines.

The alarm was raised shortly before 11am yesterday, when the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a smell of gas at the Morrisons store in North Deeside Road.

The store was closed for around two hours when shoppers were eventually allowed back inside.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 10.57am yesterday to reports of a potentially hazardous substance in a supermarket premises in Banchory.

“Four fire appliances and a number of specialist resources were mobilised to the town’s North Deeside Road.”

Fire crews received the stop message shortly after 1pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said their officers were out but then stood down and all those involved in the incident are believed to be safe and well.

He said: “We received a report of a gas leak at Morrisons in Banchory shortly after 11am.

“The supermarket was evacuated and everyone is safe and well.”