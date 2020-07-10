North-east shoppers don masks as new regulations come into effect

Shoppers in the north-east donned masks as the wearing of face coverings became mandatory in enclosed public spaces.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government announced the wearing of masks or face coverings would become compulsory in places such as shops from yesterday – although there are some exceptions.

They were already necessary on public transport.

Exemptions to the regulations include children under the age of five, police officers or paramedics and workers who are separated from others by a screen, such as checkout staff or drivers.

Those with some health conditions or disabilites and people who are taking medication or eating and drinking are also exempt.

At retailers in Aberdeen, such as Primark on Union Street, TK Maxx at Union Square and Sainsbury’s on Upperkirkgate, shoppers could be seen complying with the new rules.

Scottish Government guidance says: “In enclosed spaces, where physical distancing is more difficult and where there is a risk of close contact with multiple people who are not members of your household, you should wear a face covering.

“People must – by law – wear a face covering in retail environments and on public transport and public transport premises, such as airports, train and bus stations. This applies to open air train stations, but not to bus stops.

“There is no evidence to suggest there might be a benefit outdoors from wearing a face covering, unless in a crowded situation.

“Physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene are the most important and effective things we can all do to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The wearing of face coverings must not be used as an alternative to any of these other precautions.”