North-east shop workers tell of excitement ahead of visit from Charles and Camilla

Businesses in a north-east seaside town have spoken of their pride after it was announced two Royals will be dropping by next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will be in Stonehaven next week and are scheduled to visit Giulianotti Ice Cream and Vintage Sweet Shop, butchers Charles McHardy and Graingers Deli.

Marjory Steven, owner of Giulianotti’s, said she and her staff were looking forward to Wednesday’s visit.

She said: “It is really exciting. We were contacted a couple of days ago and told the Duchess would also be visiting.

“We were already gobsmacked so to be told both were coming – all our staff are thrilled.

“I’m hoping they’ll try some malt whisky ice cream.

“A few weeks ago we were told the Duke was coming for a visit.

“It is a great honour and it will be wonderful to see them in Stonehaven.”

Robert Clark, owner of Charles McHardy butchers, said: “It is a great honour that the Duke and Duchess are coming to Stonehaven and will be popping past our shop.

“It will be fantastic.

“We found out a couple of weeks ago that a visit was possible but it was top secret until yesterday.

“We are busy stocking up our shelves and we’ll be making sure our butchers is looking good for the visit.

“We’ll have some tasters on our counters, maybe something like a Balmoral pie for them.”

Prince Charles will first be visiting the offices of construction and civil engineering business WM Donald in Netherley to open their new headquarters before he is joined by his wife for the other engagements.