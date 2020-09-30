North-east shop worker tests positive for Covid-19

A north-east shop worker has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tesco has confirmed one of its staff members in Elgin has tested positive for the virus, and as a result, a group of colleagues are currently self-isolating.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “A very small number of colleagues at our Elgin Extra store are self-isolating after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.

“The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are following all government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular deep cleaning.”