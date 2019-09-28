North-east shop to refund new parking fee

A north-east shop owner fears new parking charges are having such a detrimental effect on his business he’s offering refunds to customers using their cars.

Inverurie Whisky Shop owner Mike Stewart has noticed fewer people are coming into the Burn Lane store since the council scrapped free parking earlier this month.

Motorists were previously able to take advantage of a free 30-minute period which was introduced to make local shops more accessible.

But Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee voted in favour of new tariffs for pay-and-display sites in towns in June.

The new charges came into force at the start of September to help alleviate a £211,000 deficit in council parking.

Now drivers are being charged 50p for the first hour of parking, £1 for one to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for longer periods.

Mike said: “We have noticed a drop in footfall for people actually coming into our store and it stems back to the introduction of the car parking charges.

“The charges aren’t that expensive but the council consulted with businesses and people in the community and then went ahead and implemented the charges anyway.

“We need to keep people coming into the store.

“We are also a parcel collection and drop-off point and the free period used to be really handy for people to park up and come in.

“We used to deal with around 15 parcels a day but that has now reduced to two or three. The people we’ve spoken to say they don’t want to pay to park to just drop off a parcel.

“As a small business, we are missing out because people now need to pay to park to come and see us.”

Mike said staff had been brainstorming ideas to help encourage more people to visit the shop.

He added: “The car park is across the road, so if people are looking to buy a bottle of wine, we would be happy to refund their parking.

“We can give people something back and thank them for taking the time to come visit us.”

Councillor Peter Argyle, infrastructure services committee chairman, urged people to make full use of Aberdeenshire town centres.

He said: “The new tariff was introduced to end an unsustainable deficit in the car park budget.

“We have not extended pay and display so there are still a huge number of spaces for which we do not charge at all.

“It would be disappointing if people were to avoid Inverurie because of an erroneous message that parking there is expensive or difficult – it is neither.

“I would encourage everyone to make full use of our excellent town centres.”