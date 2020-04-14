North-east shop staff bring cheer with dance video

Staff at a north-east supermarket have attempted to lift spirits with their very own dance video.

The clip of workers from the Co-op in Banff has gone viral after they attempted to bring some cheer to the Moray Firth town.

Set to Elton John’s 1983 single I’m Still Standing it shows the team from the Bridge Road dancing in the aisles.

It was filmed before the shop opened its doors earlier this month and is aimed at bringing a smile as the coronavirus pandemic hits.

Baker Shelly Wear, 40, is the woman behind it and said there was one clear idea for the project.

She said: “I came up with the idea as the week we made it all staff were feeling a little down and concerned over their safety having to leave the home and come to work.

“We also found a lot of customers had become more anxious and in some cases quite thoughtless in the way in which they spoke to staff.

“Making the video before and after the shop opening and closing just gave us time to relax and have a little fun as I work with the most amazing staff and management and wanted to bring back some happiness in the shop. We also wanted to cheer up some of our locals and customers.”

Shelly posted the video on her own social media page and the dancing shop workers from Banff have racked up more than 20,000 views.

She said while it is fun there is a serious message behind as they urge customers and other people to stick the social distancing rules.

Shelly said: “We have had the most-lovely messages via social media, it has hit 20,000 views and has been seen as far as Co-Op staff in London and Northern Ireland.

“We have even had customers coming in with treats and chocolates for us saying thank you for putting such a smile on their faces, it was just what we needed.

“My daughter who works for Morrisons in Edinburgh even said her staff now want to do a video and thought it was such a great idea.

“Most importantly though we also wanted to use our video to get the message across that we support the two meter social distancing and the importance of regular cleaning of trolleys and doors.

“We wanted customers to feel at ease when they came in to shop that everything was as clean and as safe as it possible could be.”

