North-east sheriff tours community payback scheme

A north-east sheriff has visited a local authority’s criminal justice team to see first-hand how community sentences are working.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov, based in Elgin, along with two visiting Spanish judges, took a tour around a workshop of Moray Council’s criminal justice team.

They took a look at examples of the projects undertaken for free that benefit the local community, individuals and organisations as a result of community payback orders.

Among the work they saw were people busy repairing flower planters for a school in the area.

Schools, community centres and halls all benefit from unpaid work, as well as elderly and vulnerable individuals.