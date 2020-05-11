North-east serial killer featured on international true crime podcast

An internationally renowned true crime podcast has featured north-east born serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Casefile, an Australian produced podcast which is followed by thousands of people worldwide, has begun a three-part episode featuring the Fraserburgh-born killer’s crimes.

Known as the Muswell Hill Murderer, he served a whole-life sentence in prison after being convicted of six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Part one was uploaded on Saturday, with episodes coming out weekly, researched by Holly Boyd and written by Elsha McGill.

Nilsen, who was a former civil servant, died in HMP Full Sutton on May 12, 2018.

Casefile, which is presented by an anonymous host, follows Nilsen’s early life in Fraserburgh and Strichen, as well as his time in the army.

It is not the first time the case has been documented in popular media, it is so notorious that it has been the subject of several books, a TV documentary and even a film, 1989’s Cold Light of Day.

The podcast states: “Dennis Nilsen arrived as a frail, introverted and self-conscious adolescent but the harsh discipline and strict routines of army life saw him evolve into a confident young man.

“Nilsen was approaching 12 years of service with the army, but by his own account, he decided to leave because of the inherent homophobia.”

After leaving the army, he became a police officer, and then a job centre worker.

Nilsen remains one of Britain’s most infamous serial killers.

He would meet men in pubs, lure them back to his home with promises of drinks, then kill them. He kept their corpses for days, mutilating them.

He was only caught when neighbours complained about a blocked drain, which turned out to be due to the human remains Nilsen tried to flush away.

He confessed to killing as many as 15 young men, although he was only convicted of six as it was too difficult to identify all of the bodies found.

His confirmed victims included Kenneth Ockenden, Martyn Duffey, William Sutherland, Malcolm Barlow, John Howlett and Stephen Sinclair.

The final fates of several of the men are discussed in the episode.

Excerpts of the podcast said: “Nilsen had three bodies hidden under his floorboards that he needed to get rid of. Those of Kenneth Ockenden, Martyn Duffey and Billy Sutherland. One Sunday afternoon in August, he retrieved all three corpses and laid them out on his kitchen floor.

“He put the internal organs in plastic bags and stuffed them between the double fencing in his back yard to be eaten by insects and animals.”

Casefile True Crime is released on a weekly basis and can be found on most major podcast providers, such as Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

The second episode will be released later this week.