North-east sensory charity receives huge funding boost

A north-east sensory charity that supports blind and deaf people has received a huge cash boost.

Apache North Sea, a subsidiary of Apache Corporation, has donated £25,000 to North East Sensory Services (NESS)

The generous donation will go towards the charity’s vital support services for people of all ages living with sensory impairments.

This includes the provision of specialist equipment, projects to assist with the use of technology, transcription services and ensuring blind and deaf people can remain independent in their daily routines amidst the ongoing pandemic.

The decision to support NESS was made by Apache’s Bond Committee, which manages funds generated by the company’s workforce through sales of confectionery and other items on its offshore platforms.

A previous donation of £40,000 was made in 2019, which supported a kitchen refurbishment in NESS’ Aberdeen Resource Centre cafe.

Lynn Batham, community fundraising co-ordinator with NESS, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation and the ongoing support we receive from Apache North Sea.

“Donations like this can make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of blind and deaf people across the North East of Scotland.

“The pandemic has presented a number of new challenges, especially in relation to isolation and restrictions on activities which for many people were a lifeline.

“This money will allow us to work harder with our service users to ensure they can be supported through lockdown, and then helped to enjoy the future beyond that.

“We want to make sure anyone in the North East with a sensory impairment is given all the support they need to live as independently as possible and participate normally in society and donations like this enable us to do exactly that.”

Stuart Taylor, area operations manager at Apache, said: “Apache’s decision to support NESS stems from our commitment to create long-lasting value in our local community.

“Since our first donation in 2019, we have learnt about their invaluable work to transform the lives of people living with sensory loss.

“We are delighted that this donation will enable NESS to continue with the provision of its vital services to help people living with sensory loss overcome practical and emotional challenges and achieve independence.”