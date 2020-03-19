North-east secondary school shuts to S1-S3 but still offers free school meals

A north-east secondary school will be closed to all S1-S3 pupils from today due to reduced staffing levels.

However, for parents who cannot make suitable arrangements for their kids to stay at home, the Gordon Schools in Huntly will be able to take in a small number of children.

If someone in S1-S3 comes in, they are being asked to report to the Assembly Hall at 8.55am to be registered.

In addition, the school is keeping its canteen open to all pupils who receive free school meals including breakfast club and lunch.

A statement from Gordons School said: “We will of course keep you informed as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.”