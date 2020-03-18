North-east secondary school partially shut due to staff absence

A north-east secondary school is shut to S1 to S3 pupils from today due to staff absence and unforeseen circumstances.

Elgin High School is partially closed to the younger year groups until further notice.

Head teacher Hugh McCulloch said: “I apologise for the late notice and any inconvenience caused.

“Students in S1, S2 and S3 should remain off school until further notice.

“I will update you with further information as soon as possible including student access to resources and work online.

“Thank you for your support and understanding.”