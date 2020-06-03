North-east seasonal garden waste points to be opened this weekend

North-east residents will be able to get rid of their seasonal garden waste this weekend.
Sites for dumping grass clippings and small trimmings will be opened up in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.
However, residents have been warned that trailers will not be accepted at the moment and all garden waste has to be bagged before being emptied.
Aberdeenshire Council has announced that some new locations and opening times are being introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There is no need to book, however traffic management and physical-distancing measures will apply at all sites and visitors are being advised to stay in their vehicle until called forward.
Staff will be unable to assist with any unloading or lifting.
These sites are only to be used for grass clippings and small trimmings – not for larger trees and bushes which take up too much space.
Those items can be taken to Household Recycling Centres in a few weeks when they will begin accepting the normal range of materials.
Visitors should not arrive before the opening times to enable council operatives to have traffic management measures in place.
The seasonal garden waste recycling points operate on Saturdays from June 6 to October 31 at:
- Aboyne: Station Square car park, 8am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 3pm from June 6-27 and 12pm to 3pm from July 4 onwards
- Alford: Transport Museum car park, 8am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 3pm
- Ballater: Roads Depot, South Deeside Road, 8am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 3pm from June 6 to 27 and 8am to 11am from July 4 onwards
- Balmedie: Leisure Centre car park, Eigie Road 1pm to 4pm
- Blackburn: School car park, Fintray Road, 8am to 11am
- Inverbervie: Beach Front Car Park, off Kirkburn, 12pm to 3pm
- Kemnay: Birley Bush Council depot, 8am to 11am
- Kintore: Midmill School car park, Carnie Road, 1pm to 4pm
- Mintlaw: Aden Country Park, 8am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 3pm
- Newmachar: The Axis Centre, School Road, 8am to 11am
- Newtonhill: Bettridge Centre car park, 8am to 11.40am
- Oldmeldrum: Academy bus car park, Colpy Road, 1pm to 4pm
- St Cyrus: Ecclesgreig Road Car Park, 8am to 11am
