North-east search operation stood down ‘pending further information’

A major search operation off the north-east coast was stood down “pending further information”.

A distress alert was received from a man overboard beacon off the coast of Fraserburgh at 3pm yesterday with a Coastguard helicopter and three lifeboats scouring the sea.

Officials said they were involved in an “extensive search” before it halted.

A Marine and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said: “There have been no further signals following the initial alert at 3pm.

“Following an extensive search of the area all teams were stood down at approximately 6pm pending any further information.”

