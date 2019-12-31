North-east search and rescue dogs offer a sniff of chance in emergencies

There are now two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) search-and-rescue dogs in the north-east.

Social media stars Diesel and Mac have captivated audiences with their little boots and goggles, but the pair serve a very important purpose in the SFRS team.

Diesel, ten-and-a-half, has been trained in the job since 2012 and has now been joined by Mac, three, who passed his training in July.

The springer spaniels are an extension of the UK’s International Search and Rescue team (UKISAR).

They go with handler Gary Carroll, from Torphins, and can help with a range of incidents including building collapses and missing people searches.

Although based in the north-east they can be deployed overseas.

Diesel has previously been called to assist with finding casualties in Nepal during the 2015 earthquake and has also carried out training in France and Denmark.

Mac has not yet been called overseas but Gary is hoping to get him across for training next year.

Crew commander Gary, 49, said: “Diesel started training from when he was eight weeks old. They’re exposed to a lot of noises. The training takes two years. It’s quite hard work.

“We use their interest in playing with a toy and teach them to sniff out a simulated casualty who has the toy.

“They know if they are found, the toy is a reward. It’s the casualty they are sniffing for. When he finds them he will bark.

“They’re the only ones in Scotland, but there’s others in England.”

The search-and-rescue dogs can help in an emergency situation as they work alongside the rest of the team. While the firefighters use listening devices to determine whether there are casualties trapped underneath rubble, for example, the devices don’t pick up anyone who is unconscious. However Diesel and Mac’s noses can, as they are air scenting.

They can also climb over rubble easier than their human counterparts, minimising risk and more easily locating those who may be buried.

Gary, who bred Diesel himself and bought Mac from a breeder in England, started out his career as a firefighter, before moving into being part of the search-and-rescue team.