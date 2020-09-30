North-east search and rescue dog named as finalist in awards

A north-east search and rescue dog has been named as a finalist in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2020.

Diesel, a 10-year-old springer spaniel who has saved the lives of injured or trapped survivors in collapsed buildings around the world, has reached the final four in the Hero Pet category.

The pooch, from Torphins, is part of a small team of UK dogs whose specialist skills are used to save lives by the UK International Search and Rescue Team.

Diesel’s handler, station Commander Gary Carroll, said: “I’ve worked with Diesel since he was a puppy and he was one of the first dogs to be employed for search and rescue missions with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“We have a unique bond where he looks after me and I look after him.”

In 2011, Diesel was part of an integral relief team after the catastrophic earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 185 people dead. Four years later, Diesel helped to search for survivors after a similar disaster in Nepal.

Outside of natural disasters, Diesel’s skills have been used closer to home, where he has responded more than 300 times to help people in his local community.

He used his nose to sniff out people who have disappeared, elderly people who have gone missing, and traffic accident survivors who walked away from the scene.

Diesel and Gary have been invited to the virtual awards presentation on Tuesday, October 13, when Radio 5 Live breakfast presenter Rachel Burden will host the event, and Falklands War hero Simon Weston will be guest of honour.