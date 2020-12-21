North-east Scouts’ Christmas tree sale event hailed a success

A Christmas tree sale held by a north-east Scout group has been hailed a success.

Stonehaven Scout Group hosted the event, which was almost cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on December 12.

The Scouts faced the challenge of hosting the sale while maintaining a safe social distancing.

Gregor McMurtrie, akela for Stonehaven’s Panther Cubs, said: “The tree funnel was taken to Sandy Adams Engineering at Fourdon for adjustment, but like all the best engineers, they immediately spotted a better solution.

“Rather than alter and potentially weaken the funnel, they suggested mounting it on a boat trailer and using the winch to pull the trees through.

“Rob Plummer of Catterline Skiff Rowing Club kindly lent the required trailer, and a mammoth Christmas tree wrapping task that usually needs a small crowd was safely done by two people.”

For the first time, the Stonehaven Scout Group launched a social media campaign to invite customers to pre-order Christmas trees and pay online.

The uptake was huge with many customers adding generous donations to their tree payment.

Local removal company, Economove, also volunteered a door-to-door delivery service which vastly reduced footfall at the tree sale.

Gregor added: “It has been a difficult year for Scouting. We haven’t been able to run Scout activities since March and without fundraising opportunities, our hut is in jeopardy.

“But thanks to the incredibly generous support of our local community, our future is looking more secure for 2021, the year which marks 100 years of Scouting in Stonehaven.

“On behalf of the Stonehaven Scout Group, and the 100+ boys and girls who fill our ranks, we would like to wish our volunteers, members and supporters a very merry Christmas and prosperous and healthy New Year.”