North-east scout group carries out range of activities despite lockdown

Despite stopping face-to-face meetings a year ago, a north-east scout group has carried out a range of activities.

Rothienorman Scouts made the decision to suspend their meetings across the country on March 16 last year, instead moving to online meetings.

Since then, young people have hiked the distance to the moon to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief, and delivered a huge 400kg in food donations to the Trussell Trust foodbank in Inverurie before Christmas.

They have also practiced their cooking skills, learned about the local community, had a virtual visit from an Australian Scout group and learned morse code.

Updated guidance from the Scottish Government means the group can again return to face-to-face activities, which will at first be held outdoors with a greatly reduced capacity, with Scout groups across Scotland following a gradual phased return to as normal as possible.

Nine-year-old Cub Thomas said: “I have really liked having Scout meetings online during lockdown as we have lots of fun activities like baking, quizzes, crafts and staying in touch with my friends. Thank you to Maureen and Paul for helping us during this tough time.”

Volunteer Paul Austin said: “Running the weekly meetings online each week meant we could keep Scouts going throughout the pandemic, it means they can still have loads of fun and learn new life skills while being safe at home.”

Dougie Simmers, regional commissioner, added: “I am continued to be amazed by the extraordinary lengths our volunteers go to for our young people.

“Our fantastic online programme means we can deliver various virtual activities like camps, challenges and badgework. Thank you to all our fantastic volunteers for helping our young people during this difficult period, I welcome the updated YouthLink Scotland guidance which means we can now operate outdoors with a highly-reduced capacity.”