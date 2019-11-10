North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards launches prize for sustainable businesses

A major event that celebrates the very best of food and drink from across the north-east has added a new award.

The North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards now has a section for the leading sustainable business in the region.

The awards comprise 14 categories from Investing in Skills Development to the Best Young Business and Best Foodservice Product.

They are open to all food and drink producers based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray and are free to enter.

The finalists will be announced in February.

Patrick Machray OBE, Chair of ONE Food, Drink and Agriculture, said: “For the past 30 years, the awards have showcased the very best of the region’s food and drink producers, successfully raising the profile of their businesses and products to local and national markets.”

For more information about the awards, visit https://bit.ly/2JRUttc