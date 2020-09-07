North East Scotland College set to welcome students back to transformed landscape

North East Scotland College will welcome a third of its student population back through its doors today for its first on-campus classes since March.

The absence of the other two-thirds will be a conspicuous reminder of the transformation the world of education has been forced to undertake as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, those remaining students will also make their return to campus soon, but only as part of the new staggered system – for the foreseeable future, the college’s 6,500 students will not physically attend their classes at the same time, to help with social distancing guidance.

The effects of the coronavirus can be seen in almost every aspect of North East Scotland College (NESCol) as it returns, from the physical appearance of the campuses in Aberdeen City, Fraserburgh and Altens to the things teachers focus on.

Robin McGregor, vice principal of NESCol, said: “We’re fundamentally changing the way we teach and we need the people on the front line to be leading the charge on that.”

He added: “People are really worried about unemployment now, as a result of this, so we’re expecting to see a different sort of student coming here – people who have maybe lost their job and are looking to retrain.

“We’re thinking about how we deliver what we already plan to do and what we advertise, but how we also start providing things like digital skills and employability skills, everything people will need to get a new job.”

People entering the Aberdeen campus from the Gallowgate entrance will see an enormous notice across the wall, reminding them to ‘observe signage’, ‘sanitise regularly’, ‘socially distance’ and ‘use contactless’.

Arrows indicating the one-way system can be found on the floor around the building in black-and-yellow tape, and signage in the lifts ask for only four occupants at a time, each facing into a corner.

Students will be permitted to eat their lunch in classrooms too, to avoid “bottlenecking” at canteens, according to Robin.

The most direct change to learning, though, is the shift towards online lessons provided via Microsoft Teams and virtual classroom software Blackboard Collaborate.

Robin, who has been part of a leadership team meeting twice a week for contingency planning ahead of the reopening since the start of lockdown, said: “The only students that are going to be coming on campus are the ones that have to come in to use specialist facilities or get access to specialist support.

“We’ve got some students that are very vulnerable, so they can’t be left just to learn online and they’ll have to be here maybe two or three days a week.

“Some of our other students might only be in college one day a week or one day a fortnight, depending on their course for the first few months, until we get a clear solution as to how we manage the distancing.”

However, the hands-on and practical approach to learning offered by the college makes a full transition to online learning – as some universities are trying out – impossible.

This has already caused some issues even before the return of teaching, as around 900 students have had to come back into the building to complete the postponed practical assessments that round off their courses.

students come here to learn practical, vocational skills in world-class facilities from expert staff”

Robin said: “That’s still going on at the moment.

“Some of our apprentices, employed students who are doing mechanical engineering, hairdressers, beauty therapists, sports students, they’re all in at the moment getting finished off.”

Despite the difficulties resulting from this approach, Robin is insistent that the current heavy focus on online learning and minimal physical interaction will never fully replace hands-on education.

He said: “I think the real unique selling point of further education and higher education colleges is that students come here to learn practical, vocational skills in world-class facilities from expert staff.

“We need to do that in person on campus, so we’re going to be looking to complement that and supplement that with a really thought-through approach to digital learning.”