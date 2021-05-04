North-east scooter enthusiasts hit the road for Teenage Cancer Trust

North-east scooter enthusiasts hit the road yesterday to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Mod fans gathered to take part in the May Day ride-out around Aberdeen. Garry Stewart, the event organiser, said there were “78 bikes of all sorts” taking part in the group ride.

The Aberdeen clubs were joined by a group called the A92s who travelled from Dundee. Another group from Ellon travelled to Aberdeen to take part in the event.

Mr Stewart added, “It was good to see everyone yesterday, I was chuffed with the turnout.”

Riders left Duthie Park at 12.30pm before riding through Riverside, Cove and Torry and finishing at the beach boulevard.

The May Day ride out raised almost £1,300 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

March of the Mods

March of the Mods is a national event that normally takes place in March bringing fans of mod culture together.

They aim to have events take place up and down the country throughout the month while fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Mr Stewart explained, “It’s normally held every year and then you have a night out with bands and DJs but the last two years we haven’t had anything, we haven’t been able to do anything.

“So, I just made up a post in our Facebook page asking ‘anybody fancy doing a run out for May Day for March of the Mods?’ It just grew and grew over the last six weeks.”

March of the Mods has raised over £500,000 for the charity since it began fundraising in 2013.