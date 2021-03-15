North-east schools to welcome back pupils

Primary schools across the north-east will welcome back a full complement of pupils today.

Children in primaries one to three returned to school on February 22 and now they have been joined by those in primaries four through to seven.

Youngsters at the region’s secondary schools will return to the classroom on a part-time basis to begin with, although they are expected to be full-time after the Easter break.

Face coverings must be worn at all times in secondary schools, and pupils in S4 to S6 as well as staff will be offered lateral flow Covid-19 tests twice a week.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

‘Surprise at how the children have adapted’

Elaine McGowan, headteacher at Alford Primary School for almost two years, admits she is “excited and proud” that all of the pupils will be back.

She is preparing to welcome more than 400 pupils back to education although the school has been a hub for some children.

Elaine said: “It has been strange since Christmas but we’ve had about 30 kids in because their parents are key workers.

“But in a school of 423 that was a little bit quiet so it was great to see the primary one to three children coming back.

“We have been pleasantly surprised how easily some of the children have adapted to all of this.

“It is very exciting to have all of the kids back and I’ve been speaking to our teachers who are excited the children are back.

“This is our normality now and it is good the children have adapted to having a different lunch routine and having different playground areas.

“We are really proud of proud of them all.

“I have missed my little chats with the children when they tell what their parents or granny has been doing.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

‘Safety is top priority’

Meanwhile, Aberdeen councillor M Tauqeer Malik, who is vice-convener of the city council’s education operational delivery committee, said safety amid the pandemic is the local authority’s “top priority” as youngsters walk through the school gates once again.

He said: “The safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is our top priority.

“The measures taken at each of our schools in terms of enhanced cleaning and distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, since the Covid-19 pandemic first began to impact on education last March means we are well paced to successfully manage the partial return to our schools and academies.

“I would like to thank, staff, pupils, parents and carers for all their hard work, cooperation and patience in helping ensure any risks are minimised and that our children and young people can continue with their education in a safe environment.”