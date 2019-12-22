North-east schools to take part in opera performance

Pupils from 10 primary schools across the region are to take part in the Scottish Opera Primary Schools Tour when it comes to the city next year.

Primaries 5, 6 and 7 will rehearse and perform Warriors! The Emperor’s Incredible Army, which tells the story of the first emperor of China.

The tour will visit the International School of Aberdeen, Middleton Primary School, Seaton School, Airyhall School and Culter Primary School next spring.

It will also stop at Drumoak Primary School, Westhill Primary School, Fyvie Primary School, Turriff Primary School and Fraserburgh South Park Primary School during the summer.

Scottish Opera’s director of outreach and education Jane Davidson said: “Our Primary Schools Tour is one of the longest established programmes at Scottish Opera with over 9,000 children across Scotland taking part every year.”