North-east schools to open full time as planned next month

North-east youngsters will return to school full-time next month and will not be expected to social distance, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Education secretary John Swinney said pupils would return to full-time education from August 11 instead of the previously planned blended learning model, as long as the Covid-19 risk in the country continues to drop.

Now, it has been confirmed children will return full time, although local authorities have been encouraged to initially stagger pupils return in the first week.

However, pupils are to be advised against hugging or shaking hands.

It is expected that the return to full-time education will be complete by August 18.

New guidance has been developed with the Education Recovery Group to support councils, teachers and parents preparing for the new term.

It states that primary school pupils will not be required to physically distance, and those at secondary schools are also not required to distance, although they should be encouraged to keep a distance where possible – particularly in senior years.

It has been added that these measures should look to be implemented only when it will not cause capacity constraints.

The guidance also states that bringing toys into school from home is discouraged but items such as books, bags and personal devices are allowed for a pupil’s own use.

Schools are encouraged to use all available space in classrooms, halls and libraries as long as they do not “introduce capacity restraints”.

Face coverings are not required for children but anyone who wishes to wear them should be enabled to do so.

The decision to return to school full-time was praised by north-east education bosses.

Councillor John Wheeler, convener of the operational services (education) Committee, said: “The Council has been preparing rigorously for the reinstatement of services so we can safely resume something approaching normal life at the earliest opportunity.

“We are confident that all measures needed are now in place to facilitate a safe return to school in line with the Scottish Government guidance.

“The news will be welcomed by pupils, parents and carers, and the wider city, but we must continue to carefully manage the way we behave in a community setting to keep Covid-19 at bay.

“Extra vigilance among staff underpins the approach to the reopening of schools and this will include maintaining records of pupils displaying virus symptoms and asking pupils who have symptoms or have a family member with symptoms to stay home.”

Aberdeen City Council said staff would review arrangements on site on August 10 and 11, while pupil orientation days would be held on August 12, 13 or 14, before an anticipated full return on Monday, August 17.

Further guidance is expected to be issued to parents and carers next week. Information on transport arrangements will also be given out before term starts.

Councillor Martin Greig, Liberal Democrat education spokesman said: “The return to school will help to pick up the economy. However, the Covid-19 virus is still present and school environments will require robust hygiene procedures.

“There remain considerable risks around us because the Covid19 infection has not disappeared. Parents and staff deserve to be assured that there are rigorous safety measures in place to minimise the risks. In the interests of all, it will be comforting to know that health issues are being fully addressed.”

EIS secretary for the Aberdeen Local Association Ron Constable said: “We’re expecting Monday and Tuesday to be an in service and a planning day, and that kids would come back in a safe way.

“I know that in Falkirk they’ve made the decision to take kids back over two weeks, it’s up to local authorities to make that decision.

“The announcement of kids to be back by August 18 was quite interesting, I didn’t expect it to be that.

“Teachers won’t be expected to wear a mask but there’s nothing to stop them wearing one if they want to. The evidence says kids have a low risk of transmission.

“The best place for a teacher to be is in the classroom teaching but there will be issues to be addressed, it won’t be all plain sailing.”

Aberdeenshire Council are planning to reopen schools from August 12, with August 10 and 11 in-service days.

The five days holiday missed by bringing the school term forward will be taken from June 28, resulting in a seven-week summer break next year.

It will be keeping its local delivery phasing plan as a back up contingency plan should any further closures be required.

Director of education and children’s services in Aberdeenshire Laurence Findlay said “I would like to thank all colleagues who have been working so hard in recent months to develop local guidance based on a rapidly evolving situation. This has not been easy, but our teams have really risen to the challenges presented to them.

“We are pleased to have some clarity now around the full-time return to school. The local contingency planning done will help us to consider the revised national guidance on preparing for the new term and I’d like to reassure young people, parents and staff there will continue to be an emphasis on hygiene, health and safety as well as wellbeing as we get started. I’d also like to wish everyone well for the school year ahead – we are very much looking forward to welcoming you back to Aberdeenshire’s schools.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, added: “The last few months have been very testing for Education and Children’s Services, but the resilience shown has been remarkable.

“An excellent example of this has been the key worker childcare hubs that will continue to provide learning, support and supervision right up to the end of the summer holidays, enabling colleagues across Aberdeenshire to provide assistance to those who need it most.”

Staff will need to physically distance from each other and where possible from pupils.

The Scottish Government has said that PPE will not be required for the majority of staff in schools.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “Ensuring the highest quality education for our young people, in a safe environment, is our absolute priority.

“I am pleased that scientific advice and progress in suppressing the virus has allowed us to decide that it is safe for children, young people and staff to return to school full-time.

“We have been clear that the return to school is not a return to normal. The virus remains a threat and schools will feel different for both pupils and staff.

“However, the scientific evidence suggests that the prevalence of the virus among young people is much lower than among the older population, and that young people are less likely to transmit it.”

Our kids are anxious about it but they also want to get their qualifications so it’s a difficult situation.”

A north-east mum, whose children are part of a shielded household and attend a high school in the region, spoke of her concerns: “We were expecting face masks would have to be worn, but they aren’t mandatory for the teachers of older children in high schools.

“They won’t have social distancing in place either. They will encourage schools to do that if it doesn’t compromise education but it isn’t mandatory.

“They’ve made the transport a school estate issue, so there will be no social distancing.

“Not all transport to high schools is in big buses which can be dedicated to schools only.

“There are several minibuses used at our children’s school and it’s an hour there and back in an enclosed space. There are 15 other households on that minibus, which doesn’t add up because the guidance is that you can meet indoors with up to eight people from two households only.

“It’s a private hire minibus so that presumably means the driver will be taking hires in between the school runs.

“Our kids are anxious about it but they also want to get their qualifications so it’s a difficult situation. It’s disappointing that they haven’t phased in first to third years then left the fourth, fifth and sixth years until later which is what we were hoping.”