North-east schools to accept Eat Out to Help Out discounts

Parents in the north-east will be able to get discount on school meals thanks to the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the initiative earlier this month which was set up to help encourage diners into restaurants and other eateries across the UK.

It provides 50% off meals for diners eating out every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating businesses.

Now school meals in Aberdeenshire will be eligible for the scheme because it also applies to work and school canteens, allowing parents and carers to obtain the discount for children.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services chairwoman councillor Gillian Owen said she was “delighted” to be able to offer discounts.

She said: “Many families are facing financial uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our economy.

“I am therefore delighted that our schools are participating in this scheme which allows children and young people to enjoy nutritious and delicious school meals at a reduced cost.”

The scheme runs until the end of the month and the discount will also be applied when food options are selected at school canteens.

Education and children’s services committee vice chairwoman councillor Rosemary Bruce added: “Our school catering service pride themselves on using the best natural produce. This is the ideal opportunity for those who don’t take school meals to try them at a discounted rate for the duration of the scheme.”

More than 3,700 restaurants in Scotland signed up when it launched earlier this month.

It provides a maximum of £10 discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Eat out to help out is a fantastic scheme which will help hospitality businesses get back on their feet.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get together with friends and family in a safe environment and get up to 50% off their bill.”

Meanwhile, a petition calling for the UK Government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme to be extended in the city has attracted hundreds of signatures over its first weekend.

The campaign, set up by Khalis Miah, who runs Riksha Streetside Indian Restaurant in Union Square, is urging the UK Government to extend the programme in Aberdeen in the wake of the local lockdown imposed on the city.

The initiative, which was launched to help encourage customers into restaurants only runs for the month of August.

It has received cross-party support from politicians, and is also being backed by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), which has written to Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack asking for it to be reintroduced after restrictions have been lifted.

And north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald has circulated a motion among colleagues at Holyrood welcoming the FSB’s support.

Mr Macdonald said: “It’s great to see the campaign building momentum with support from the FSB and politicians from different parties. I hope the chancellor will take note and reschedule the scheme accordingly.

“The fact that the petition has received over sixteen hundred signatures in its first seven days shows how much public support there is for helping restaurants and cafes in the city.

“They are closed to sit-in diners through no fault of their own. It has been a real struggle to survive so far, and all they want is for Eat Out to Help Out to help them out too.”