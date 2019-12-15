North-east schools take part in low-carbon design competition

Pupils from across the north-east have taken part in a competition to design low-carbon solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Children from 13 schools visited BP’s North Sea headquarters in Dyce to demonstrate their physics, maths, chemistry and geology skills to a panel of experts from the oil and gas industry.

Teams from each of the schools involved have been taking part in STEM in the Pipeline, organised by the charity TechFest.

And after impressing the judges, the Paddy Petroleum team from Robert Gordon’s College were crowned the winners for a design praised as “standout” by the judges.

Martha Gavan, STEM lead at TechFest, said: “Once again we have been hugely impressed by the work and enthusiasm demonstrated by students. I’d like to congratulate each of the pupils involved.”