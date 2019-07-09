Tuesday, July 9th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

North-east schools spread the love with #ILoveMySchool campaign

by Lauren Jack
09/07/2019, 5:00 pm
Mearns, Westhill and Portlethen who have taken part in the project
Pupils and staff from north-east schools are spreading the love using the #ILoveMySchool hashtag.

The campaign was started by the council to encourage children, parents, and teachers to recognise the good in their schools.

From the creative lessons and activities

To the cheeky smiles

 

Primary 7 Visit Day 2 @AcademyEllonMillie and Freya say they’ve enjoyed Science the most so far! 🧪🔬#ilovemyschool #aspiration

Posted by Ellon Academy Community Campus on Wednesday, 26 June 2019

And teachers going the extra mile

Aberdeenshire Council #ilovemyschool Esmes teacher Mrs Brown from P1L Clerkhill School recently came along to Esmes…

Posted by Rachel Kinsella MacGregor on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

There is also the heartfelt goodbyes

#ILoveMySchool has proven a success, with schools, teachers and pupils all being celebrated for their achievements and the good in north-east schools.

Do you have a fun school story? Spread the love on Facebook or Twitter and use the hashtag #ILoveMySchool to join the ranks.

 

