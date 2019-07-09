North-east schools spread the love with #ILoveMySchool campaign

Pupils and staff from north-east schools are spreading the love using the #ILoveMySchool hashtag.

The campaign was started by the council to encourage children, parents, and teachers to recognise the good in their schools.

From the creative lessons and activities

Unfortunately, Meldrum Academy has been burnt down by a volcanic eruption! At least the fantastic soup from the canteen was saved! The Restless Earth creative task was a huge success with 2nd year Social Studies. #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/TX1tYjgoGV — Meldrum Academy (@MeldrumAca) July 4, 2019

It's a final good morning this morning for this session from P1/2. Today we wish you good morning in our L2, Spanish. #ilovemyschool @LfeeEurope @ADOPTLangs pic.twitter.com/8PItiG6w1S — Hillside School (@SchoolHillside1) July 5, 2019

Best way to finish the year! #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/DoYrb3NCVV — Rayne North School (@RayneNorth) July 5, 2019

Bracoden School headed to the beach today to celebrate the end of another successful year. The fresh air and the sunshine was enjoyed by pupils and staff alike 🌊😎@Aberdeenshire #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/COPedL4qX5 — Bracoden Primary (@Bracoden15) July 2, 2019

Last day of dance at @FraserburghAcad before a well earned summer break! Thank you to all the pupils who have made my first year so memorable. Wishing you all a fantastic summer holidays, see you all in August 😎 Mr S 🕺🏻#BrochAcademyDance #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/9OtwQAFPbj — BrochAcademyDance (@BrochDance) July 4, 2019

To the cheeky smiles

Class request for this cracking picture to be tweeted with #ilovemyschool I'm thinking #ilovemyshirt 😀 pic.twitter.com/deIRfkF2nS — PortlethenAcademy (@PortyAcad) July 5, 2019

Congratulations to the English Faculty award winners. Very proud of our smiley pupils. #RespectforLearning #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/Idb9E0XadC — Literacy@Mackie (@MackieLit) July 5, 2019

Some ice-cream to cool down before round two of bouncing and climbing. #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/6RaD0tZeSt — Rayne North School (@RayneNorth) July 3, 2019

P1S are excited with going into P2. Look at the writing we have been doing today.#ilovemyschool @Aberdeenshire 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6JbY1zZXCa — Kintore School (@SchKintore) July 2, 2019

Denbuilding completed and followed by hot dogs, s'mores and campire songs. It's been an exhausting day in P4! 😍 #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/JPFWnmuP3U — Bervie School (@BerviePS) July 2, 2019

Just happened to be walking past our nursery door today and caught them having too much fun #ILoveMySchool @Aberdeenshire @AbshireELC pic.twitter.com/xKZMEKObSl — Hill of Banchory (@hillofbanchory) July 1, 2019

Primary 7 Visit Day 2 @AcademyEllonMillie and Freya say they’ve enjoyed Science the most so far! 🧪🔬#ilovemyschool #aspiration Posted by Ellon Academy Community Campus on Wednesday, 26 June 2019

And teachers going the extra mile

Aberdeenshire Council #ilovemyschool Esmes teacher Mrs Brown from P1L Clerkhill School recently came along to Esmes… Posted by Rachel Kinsella MacGregor on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

Not quite the end of term, but last chance for us all to be together and say goodbye to one of our Physics Teachers Mrs Dair, who will be joining Inverurie after the summer. Mrs Dair, you will be missed! 😥 Wonderful “Space” cake produced by one of our pupils.#ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/czZd7uXPHF — Aboyne Academy Science Faculty (@AboyneScience) July 3, 2019

2019 House Challenge Day Shield & House Cup for events & merit points this year goes to …. Deer House 🦌. Well done Mrs Grant and Deer pupils on the double #MAactivityweek #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/qKFxscd0lj — Mintlaw Academy (@MintlawAcademy) July 5, 2019

The special lady in the back, middle of this photo was and still is a true inspiration to myself, staff and pupils. My mum Jenny Ewen 56 years working for Aberdeenshire she’s still on the supply list and enjoys working with the children. #ilovemyschool @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/WskHdU40dX — Audrey Clark (@redauds1903) July 5, 2019

There is also the heartfelt goodbyes

We said Goodye to our Mandarin teacher and wish her well… 🍀@aberdeenshire #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/Cx4omJKwnE — Glenbervieps (@glenbervieps) July 2, 2019

A fantastic way to end our school year…a prize giving assembly with the whole #burnhavenfamily. #ilovemyschool pic.twitter.com/HcdRVAqee1 — Burnhavensch (@burnhavensch) July 5, 2019

We’ve been so lucky that our children have gone to such a great school @BerviePS. From day 1 Alexander loved it #ilovemyschool @aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/3WfCKEtKNH — Margaret McIntosh (@MaggiMcIntosh) July 5, 2019

And just like that P1 was over 😥 So proud of what Max has achieved so far and excited to see him continue to grow. Thank you @ElrickSchool #ilovemyschool 🍎✏️📸 pic.twitter.com/Bw8BOMSlyB — Laura (@Iamlaurajayne) July 5, 2019

#ILoveMySchool has proven a success, with schools, teachers and pupils all being celebrated for their achievements and the good in north-east schools.

Do you have a fun school story? Spread the love on Facebook or Twitter and use the hashtag #ILoveMySchool to join the ranks.